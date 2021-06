The Prairie Chicken Arts Festival is returning in 2021 on July 9th and 10th. Returning with the Prairie Chicken Arts Festival is the Amateur Art Show and competition taking place this year at Nu View Furniture in Kewanee. Barbara Love from the Kewanee Public Library joined Diedre Scott on Wake Up Tri Counties to discuss getting signed up, the various types of art that can be part of the Art Show, and the prizes that will be given out to the best art on display. The Amateur Art Show and competition is free to enter and features photography, painting and 3D Art or sculpture. Up to 4 entries per artist will be accepted but you must register by visiting the Kewanee Public Library or by downloading the files from the Prairie Chicken Arts Festival Facebook page, linked here.