POTUS

Paul Ryan slams 'horrifying' end of Trump's presidency

News-Topic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer House Speaker Paul Ryan decried the manner in which former President Donald Trump's term ended, and the direction the GOP is heading in a speech made at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

www.newstopicnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Library#House#Gop
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Associated Press

Rand Paul praises Trump’s willingness to exit Syria: ‘It’s one of the reasons he won the election’

Sen. Rand Paul says critics of President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria are acting like the U.S. should be “the world’s policeman.”. Defense Secretary James Mattis will exit the administration over policy differences with the commander in chief, but the Kentucky senator says its time let others deal with the Assad regime, ISIS terrorists, and a host of other security problems in the war-torn nation.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

What Is Donald Trump's Age? Former President's Birthday Is Today

Donald Trump will turn 75 on Tuesday and his political action committee (PAC) has called on donors to "surprise" the former president with donations to mark the occasion. The website of Save America, the PAC Trump created, encourages donors to opt-in and match any donations to the committee with a contribution for Trump's birthday on June 14.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP 'whiplash'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. “I think...
Politicsdailynewsen.com

MATT GAETZ SHARES A COLOSSAL SHIT FIT OVER MILITARY ACKNOWLEDGING RACISM Is REAL

The modern Republican Party's defining feature is its belief that systemic racism doesn't exist and that, if it is real, those who suffer from bigotry are actually white. GOP lawmakers and other conservatives hate critical race theory. This theory holds that the U.S. society is inherently racist and exists to perpetuate economic, social and political inequalities among white people and people of colour, especially Black people. Conservatives who have written entire books about liberals being "easy to trigger" throw fits at the mention of CRT and demand it be banned from schools. They also hysterically claim that it is child abuse. You'd think that they would listen to the U.S. military on the subjects it allows cadets to discuss before they send them off to defend the country. Republicans often talk a lot about how much they respect the military. You would be wrong to think otherwise!
Iowa StatePOLITICO

Haley praises Trump in Iowa speech laced with 2024 intrigue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley reaffirmed her support for former President Donald Trump in a speech Thursday night, just months after flaying him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and predicting that his political career was finished. The potential 2024 presidential candidate...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.