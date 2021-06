With retail storefronts and office space being redesigned as a result of the pandemic, business has been booming for VIRA Insight. The company, which designs and manufactures retail and commercial environments, says it grew 21 percent during 2020, with more growth expected this year. The company declined to share revenue numbers. To support this growth, VIRA Insight has opened a new headquarters in Lewisville. It currently has about 185 employees in North Texas with plans to hire as many as 80 more over the next two years.