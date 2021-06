There's a scheduled Star Party Friday night east of Billings at Pompeys Pillar National Monument (photo above). It will be the night of the first quarter Moon and will include presentations on how to take photos of the night sky, preserving dark skies in Montana and information about bats. It's free and you're encouraged to bring a flashlight (red light is preferable). It's along the Yellowstone River, so bring insect repellent and a folding chair or blanket. The evening will start at 7:30 p.m. and wrap up about 11:30 p.m.