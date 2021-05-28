Cancel
What Happens If I Don’t Renew My Green Card?

By Staff
thesfnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—America is the land of privilege and opportunity. But for becoming a citizen in the US, an immigrant needs to undergo a lengthy process known as naturalization, and it takes quite some time. Before the naturalization is complete, you will be given a green card. After you have filled...

www.thesfnews.com
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
Hobbiesworldcasinodirectory.com

German legislators approve new 5.3% iGaming turnover tax

In Germany and federal legislators have reportedly overwhelmingly approved the controversial iGaming tax rates contained within the country’s recently-ratified New State Treaty on Gambling. According to a report from iGamingBusiness.com, the measure requires any iGaming operator offering video slots and online poker to aficionados in Germany to hand over 5.3%...
EducationPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Confusion over civics: What’s in the new civics literacy exam? What happens if students don’t pass?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back in December of 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to establish a civics exam based on the citizenship test given to people who want to become naturalized U.S. citizens, with all Florida high school seniors required to take the test. But a year and a half later it’s not clear what […] The post Confusion over civics: What’s in the new civics literacy exam? What happens if students don’t pass? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

Agathe Villain: A new debate on abortion in the European Parliament

The purpose of the hearing was to discredit the pro-life organizations, question their legitimacy, and exclude them from the democratic debate. 2021. On March 25, Croatian MEP Berraj Matic submitted a draft resolution to the Chamber of Deputies On the state of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the European Union. Although this area falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of Member States, the draft resolution seeks to advance itRight to Abortion » At the same time with the removal of the objection of conscience, contrary to European law.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Politicsnordot.app

European Parliament demands access to legal abortion

The European Parliament has called for access to safe and legal abortions in the European Union. Member states should ensure that abortions in early pregnancy are legal, a report adopted in Brussels said on Thursday. Later abortions should also be possible if the life or health of the pregnant person...
EducationWarren Times Observer

Senator pushes for ed. reform commission

What will Pennsylvania’s economy look like at the start of the next decade?. That’s a question state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, wants to answer — and the answer starts with creating the 2030 Commission on Education and Economic Competitiveness by passing a concurrent resolution through the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. The Senate Education Committee has passed the resolution, moving it on to the full Senate.
Congress & Courtsdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Mixed reports on cannabis from federal courts

I wanted to highlight two federal court rulings from this week that are relevant to the cannabis industry. First, a federal court denied a requirement in Missouri that a national majority-owned medical cannabis company must be owned. (link) I already wrote in these cannabis mussels that the state residence requirements for licensing under our old friend, the dormant trade clause, are highly suspect. (Link) This ruling comes as no surprise and continues the trend of federal courts finding these requirements unconstitutional. I repeat what I said in August the last time I wrote about it: What I really notice about this type of decision is that a federal court is enforcing federal constitutional law, which is completely illegal under federal law. It’s a paradox.
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

China Blasts US Over Trade Restrictions On Xinjiang Firms

China on Friday hit out at a "bandit-like" US government after Washington banned imports of solar panel materials from a Chinese company and placed trade restrictions on four others for alleged use of forced labour in Xinjiang. The White House said in a statement Thursday that the use of forced...
Military19fortyfive.com

Iran Keeps Showing the World It Wants to Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

As part of Iran’s annual Great Prophet war games last year, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps tries to showcase their unique abilities, which include anti-ship missiles, swarms of fast gunboats, and other amphibious equipment. The IRGC is arguably Iran’s premier force. They specialized in asymmetric warfare and are also the protectors...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Settlements by the attorney general prohibited in budget

RALEIGH — Ushered in, not by law, but by lawsuit settlement, North Carolina’s COVID-related changes to voting rules in 2020 are viewed as either a fix or a failure. Republican state senators are of the latter opinion, as evidenced by their inclusion of language prohibiting such “collusive settlements” by the attorney general in Senate Bill 105, slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Friday morning.