Mike Tyson has predicted Floyd Mayweather will handily beat Logan Paul when the two face off this weekend.Mayweather, 50-0 as a professional, and YouTube sensation Paul will meet in Miami on Sunday night.Under the exhibition fight rules there will be no winner officially declared and the result won’t be registered on either fighter’s professional record.Knockouts are permitted, however, and Tyson believes there will only be one winner.“Floyd is going to kill this guy, man,” he told Reuters. “Floyd stays in the gym, he’s never out of shape. He’s going to have so much fun winning this money.”Mayweather, who is...