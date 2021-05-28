Cancel
Kosciusko County, IN

Andrew Ferrell Announced As Kosciusko County 4-H Educator

By Press Release
inkfreenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Kosciusko County Purdue Extension recently announced Andrew Ferrell as the new 4-H educator in Kosciusko County. Ferrell graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2009, where he majored in elementary education. He was born and raised in Columbia City, where he was a 10-year 4-H member. During his time in 4-H, his family was heavily involved with livestock projects, showing at the local, state and national levels. He served as president of his 4-H club and was part of the junior leaders’ leadership team.

www.inkfreenews.com
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

Peter A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, 83, Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca (Slagel) Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine (Dye) Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away Dec. 23, 2007.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

KEYS Awarded $12,500 Grant

Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS), the youth philanthropy group at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently was awarded a $12,500 grant from the Dekko Foundation. These funds will be put toward KEYS grant-making efforts, which aim to improve education in Kosciusko County through supporting meaningful and innovative projects from teachers...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Winona Lake, INNews Now Warsaw

Local Church Purchases Scenic Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings. “Our dream has always been to inspire a movement of people...
Allen County, INwboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

May 17: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, May 17, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 17, 2021) – Another 33 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 confirmed PCR cases and 16 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,099 cases and 678 deaths Monday. The Allen County case count...
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

Fort Wayne SOUP to host virtual event on June 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Submissions are now being accepted for the next Fort Wayne SOUP event, which will take place online on June 24. Community members with ideas to improve or positively impact our region are encouraged to submit ideas for consideration. Four ideas will be selected for the event. Ideas may be submitted here, until Thursday, May 27.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Seventh grade teacher is an FWCS Teacher of the Year

Tia McFarthing wiped tears from her eyes this morning as Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel interrupted her lesson. He had an important message to deliver: McFarthing is the district's Teacher of the Year at the secondary level. The award was unexpected, especially this year, McFarthing said. "We are...
Delaware County, INwoofboomnews.com

Monday, 5/17/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds Hoosier taxpayers to file and pay their individual income tax returns by today. Individuals who are not able to file by May 17 can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Wayne: 1. 2802 E State Blvd (260) 471-5521; 2. 4225 Hobson Rd (260) 422-7510; 3. 6310 E State Blvd (260) 493-1531; 4. 218 E Pettit Ave (260) 456-4736; 5. 601 E Dupont Rd (260) 637-6115; 6. 6002 St Joe Center Rd (260) 492-2054; 7. 5725 Coventry Ln (260) 432-2475; 8. 6309 Lima Rd 260-497-1010; 9. 5909 Illinois Rd 260-434-3910; 10. 10301 IN-37 260-492-1310; 11. 6736 Lima Rd 260-490-0626; 12. 4120 N Clinton St (260) 483-3185; 13. 7008 Bluffton Rd (260) 747-4136; 14. 1125 W State Blvd (260) 426-4487; 15. 10230 Chestnut Plaza Dr (260) 625-5949; 16. 11932 Lima Rd 260-637-6667; 17. 1701 E Paulding Rd 260-456-3429; 18. 6201 Stellhorn Rd 260-485-0755; 19. 110 Creighton Ave 260-456-1841; 20. 6730 Bluffton Rd 260-747-7563; 21. 10412 Coldwater Rd 260-637-0848; 22. 10211 Chestnut Plaza Dr 260-625-4831; 23. 2410 N Coliseum Blvd 260-483-5612; 24. 9030 US-24 260-432-7413; 25. 5830 N Clinton St 260-483-2191; 26. 6202 W Jefferson Blvd 260-432-5120; 27. 330 W State Blvd 260-482-5428; 28. 5435 E Dupont Rd 260-482-1653; 29. 10170 Maysville Rd 260-486-7295; 30. 5311 Coldwater Rd 260-484-4198; 31. 1710 Apple Glen Blvd 260-436-0113; 32. 10105 Lima Rd 260-490-6510; 33. 7502 N Southtown Crossing 260-441-7071;
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Syracuse, INNews Now Warsaw

Clean Waters Partnership Hosts 3 Nature Play Days

The Clean Waters Partnership (CWP) was created to protect local waterways and create a watershed management plan for this area in 2016. A large portion of this plan involves engaging the community in fun and educational events to learn more about lakes and streams, according to a news release from CWP. The education committee is a collaboration of the Kosciusko Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, The Watershed Foundation and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation. This year, CWP is teaming up with the Indiana Children and Nature Network (ICAN) to host a series of Nature Play Days.
Fort Wayne, INwboi.org

FWCS Awards Two Teachers With Teacher of the Year

Fort Wayne Community Schools named two Teachers of the Year for 2021, one an elementary school teacher and one a secondary teacher. A group of teachers and administrators, led by Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel, entered Tia McFarthing’s seventh grade classroom Monday morning to present her with the award.