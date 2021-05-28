Andrew Ferrell Announced As Kosciusko County 4-H Educator
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Purdue Extension recently announced Andrew Ferrell as the new 4-H educator in Kosciusko County. Ferrell graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2009, where he majored in elementary education. He was born and raised in Columbia City, where he was a 10-year 4-H member. During his time in 4-H, his family was heavily involved with livestock projects, showing at the local, state and national levels. He served as president of his 4-H club and was part of the junior leaders’ leadership team.www.inkfreenews.com