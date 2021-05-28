Cancel
97.1 KISS FM

Best Small Town in Montana Definitely Earns Their Title

By Will Gordon
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This place is definitely a hidden gem in Montana and has a lot of features and activities that people would absolutely love. The Getaway made a list of the Best Small Town in Each State and I had to know what they chose for the great state of Montana. We are literally filled with small towns that all could be considered. The small town they ended up choosing is definitely a place that doesn't get enough consideration but is pretty darn special if you make the trip there.

97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Why is the Clearwater Junction Cow Missing?

Montana is a great state for road trips. Not only is the scenery so amazing everywhere you look. But, each community you pass thru, regardless of size, has it's quirks. Take a place like Clearwater Junction for example. Nearly all of us have driven by the iconic "MTCow" on Highway 200. It is probably one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in Montana. If fact, it even made an appearance in the 2018 blockbuster video game Far Cry 5.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Helo Down Near Townsend, Montana, All Crew Members Rescued

A Montana DNRC helicopter went down near Townsend, but all crew members are reportedly safe thanks to the quick actions of law enforcement and a DNRC employee. That news according to Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who got word from local officials in Broadwater County:. I was just notified that...
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

5 Great Father's Day Gifts Perfect for Your Montana Dad

Father's Day is next Sunday, June 20. If you want to get your dad a gift that he'll love and enjoy, we're here to help. It may be hard to think of a great Father's Day gift that is meaningful. You want to make sure to get something that your dad will actually use instead of something that will end up gathering dust on a shelf.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Star Party at Pompeys Pillar, Montana

There's a scheduled Star Party Friday night east of Billings at Pompeys Pillar National Monument (photo above). It will be the night of the first quarter Moon and will include presentations on how to take photos of the night sky, preserving dark skies in Montana and information about bats. It's free and you're encouraged to bring a flashlight (red light is preferable). It's along the Yellowstone River, so bring insect repellent and a folding chair or blanket. The evening will start at 7:30 p.m. and wrap up about 11:30 p.m.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Flames Take Over Mt. Maurice, Evacs Near Red Lodge

Bottom line up front: "There are still no plans to evacuate the city of Red Lodge." -US Forest Service Public Information Officer Billy Chapman. You can see the flames overtaking Mt. Maurice in the photo above. These photos are from Tuesday night in and near Red Lodge. The smoke-filled haze...
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

6 Creative Ideas to Innovate MontanaFair in Billings

The MontanaFair is 64 days away and I'm sure there is some great anticipation of the event getting back to normal this year. I appreciate all the time and hard work that goes into putting on event of that magnitude, but it's time for some innovation. The main reason for...
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Is Less Than Six Months Away From Recreational Marijuana

There are still many things that need to get done before the first recreational sale of marijuana can happen in the state of Montana but we are on the right track. Back in November of 2020, Montana voted enthusiastically for the legalization of recreational sales of marijuana under I-190. Even though the plans were to have sales start in October of 2021, that has been pushed back to January 1st, 2022.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Yellowstone National Park Sets Record for May Visitation

Yellowstone National Park just released recreational visitation statistics for May 2021 and announced that it was the park's most visited May on record. YNP hosted 483,159 recreation visits in May 2021, which is an 11% increase from May 2019. In 2020, the park was closed from May 1 through May 18. Only two of the park's five entrances were open for the rest of the were open from May 18 through May 31.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Two Fatalities Confirmed at Stillwater Mine in Montana

Two fatalities have now been confirmed following an accident at the Stillwater Mine in Montana. Reports first came out Wednesday night that an accident took place. A spokesman for the Stillwater Mine released the following details:. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the loss of two of our...
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Popular River Recreation Area Near Billings Adds 25 New Acres

One of my favorite, not-so-secret outdoor spots within minutes of Billings and Laurel is the Sundance Lodge Recreation Area. The area has now grown by 25 acres with a new, pizza-slice shaped parcel of land that borders the Yellowstone River and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone (outlined in blue, below)
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Wildfire Continues to Burn Southwest of Three Forks

UPDATE: Friday, June 11 at 4:15 p.m. Today firefighters are working to secure the fire’s perimeter and begin mop-up operations with the goal of completing 2-chains (132 feet in from the fires edge) by end of shift today. Mop-up is when hand crews grid the burned area looking for hot spots and extinguishing any they find. Yesterday the fire held through the high winds and there was no growth to the fire.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

AREA 406 – Giant EDM Festival Coming to Montana

After over a year of no live entertainment, or gatherings, we are finally emerging out of our holes. As we squint from the bright light of the sun, we begin to remember the "before times." The days when we gathered in huge crowds and danced to music with friends. Those days are slowly coming back. As yet another huge music event is planned for this summer here in Montana.
Posted by
97.1 KISS FM

Kids Will Be Catching Fish at Laurel Pond's Fishing Day June 5th

School is out, the weather is starting to feel like summertime, and many Montana kids are looking forward to catching some fish this year. Some children may get to fish regularly with parents or grandparents. Others might not have someone in their life that enjoys the sport or takes them out very often. The annual fishing derby at Laurel Pond is a great opportunity for kiddos of all fishing skill levels to hit the water and catch some fish.