Innovative young Kenyan scientist is turning Nairobi's mountain of plastic waste into paving bricks

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye On Earth: The Kenyan capital of Nairobi is swimming in plastic. It produces 500 metric tonnes of plastic waste every day. Debora Patta meets a young Kenyan scientist dedicated to eradicating the pollution problem by turning plastic waste into paving bricks – both stronger and cheaper than conventional bricks.

#Plastic Waste#Plastic Pollution#Nairobi#Bricks#Kenyan
