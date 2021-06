4-4-1 yesterday, with a few late wins. It didn't go as I planned: Joel Embiid did play (and a lot) and De'Andre Hunter didn't, but I'll take the split and a fair profit. Two games, seven plays. I'm going heavy double-double in the first game as the odds are pretty good for guys doing what they've shown they can do. The outlier to me (and I didn't pick him) is Bruce Brown at +500. Brown has shown the ability to go double-double when James Harden is out and he's playing 30+ minutes, but not if Mike James is getting the bulk of the run. But they don't set these odds in a vacuum so maybe Brown is getting the big minutes tonight.