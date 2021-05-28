Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and one report of vandalism.

Police arrested 27-year old Zakary Arthur Titus, of Creston, on Thursday on a warrant for Violation of Probation and held him in the Union County Jail on a $1000 cash-only bond.

On Thursday, police arrested 43-year old David Carlson Wallender of Thayer for driving with a suspended license. Wallender posted the $300 cash bond.

Creston Police received a report of vandalism to multiple vehicles on May 21. A gray 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander had the front driver’s side window broken out, and a black 2013 Nissan Titan had scratch marks on the rear driver side quarter panel. The estimated damage to both vehicles is $1000.