Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DI3H_0aEYJILI00

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and one report of vandalism.

Police arrested 27-year old Zakary Arthur Titus, of Creston, on Thursday on a warrant for Violation of Probation and held him in the Union County Jail on a $1000 cash-only bond.

On Thursday, police arrested 43-year old David Carlson Wallender of Thayer for driving with a suspended license. Wallender posted the $300 cash bond.

Creston Police received a report of vandalism to multiple vehicles on May 21. A gray 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander had the front driver’s side window broken out, and a black 2013 Nissan Titan had scratch marks on the rear driver side quarter panel. The estimated damage to both vehicles is $1000.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Thayer, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Creston Police Report#Mitsubishi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Nissan
Related
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested following Brief Standoff

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 21-year old Jacob David Berggren of Red Oak late Monday night. Police located Berggren in a house in the 500 block of East Prospect Street. Following a short standoff, Berggren surrendered to law enforcement. Officers took the Red Oak man into custody on the warrant for Failure to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants in a joint narcotics investigation with Montgomery County

(Adams Co.) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants from a joint narcotics investigation with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on June 10th. The warrants were executed at 605 13th Street and 607 13th Street in Corning. Deputies arrested 45-year-old Stephanie Ann Marie Currin, of Corning, for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The charges were enhanced due to the location of the residence being on certain real property. Currin was transported to the Adams County Jail where bond was set at $18,000. Deputies also arrested 59-year-old Phillip Eugene Currin, of Corning, for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. These charges will also be enhanced due to the location of the residence being on certain real property. Currin was transported to the Adams County Jail where bond was set at $10,000.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Former Adair County Man arrested in Connection with Fatality Accident

(Greenfield) A former Orient, Iowa man is in custody in connection with a fatality accident on May 8, near Orient. The cooperation of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshalls Office of the Southern District of Iowa, led to the arrest of 41-year old Elijah Daniel Davis, who allegedly committed a Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force located Davis in Fort Myers, Florida, on June 10.
Guthrie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Marion man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Marion man was injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffery Barth was traversing a left hand curve, traveling generally northbound in the 260th block of Lost Trail, and was driving too fast for the curve. The ATV lost traction on the gravel surface, entered the east ditch at a high rate of speed, launched off the roadway into the ditch, overturned and ejected Barth. The ATV came to rest facing west in the ditch with Barth lying next to it near the fence line.
Fremont County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fugitive arrested in Fremont County

(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Deputies attempted to stop a 2002 Buick for an equipment violation in the 3300 block of Hwy 2. The Buick is driven by 24-year old David Overbeck of Queen City, Missouri, and a fugitive from Nebraska.
Hinton, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Hit And Killed On Hwy 71 Near Hinton

(Hinton, IA) — The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man hit on Highway 71 early this (Monday) morning. A motorist called 9-1-1 and reported they had hit something in the roadway between Hinton and Merrill. It is thought the victim initially hit a deer — and then he got out of his car and started walking to Hinton when he was struck and killed. Names and other details are not being released as the Plymouth County Sheriff continues to investigate.
Plymouth County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Plymouth County Authorities ID Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle

(Hinton, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are identifying the man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 75 near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Blake Sindelar from Fremont, Nebraska was found along the roadway Monday morning. A driver called 9-1-1 and reported they thought they had hit something. Deputies responded and located Sindelar’s body. The incident is still under investigation.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Amber Alert issued in Iowa

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Jackson County, Iowa for 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil. Abel Lee Keil is a white male, 3’6″, 40 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face, blue shorts with animals and batman sandals. The...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Facing 3 Counts of First-Degree Murder In Deaths Of Family Members

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A 20-year-old Iowa man faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three family members. Cedar Rapids police officers found the victims Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a-m when they responded to a call. Alexander Jackson is in custody at the Linn County Jail. Authorities have identified the victims as 61-year-old Jan Perry Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Ferne Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Hana Jackson. Investigators say they are the suspect’s parents and sister.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Police searching for woman accused of lighting another woman on fire

(Council Bluffs) Council Bluffs Police are searching for Lindsy Maves, accused of spraying a flammable substance on another woman and lighting her on fire. The Council Bluffs Police Department says at 4:34 this morning (June 14th), officers were called to 1435 N. 15th Street to investigate a female that was found in-front of this location with severe burns on her body. Officers, along with medics from the Council Bluffs Fire Department, arrived on scene and the victim was immediately transported to UNMC for treatment.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Shooting in Cedar Rapids has ‘multiple victims,’ police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting at a Cedar Rapids home that involves multiple victims. Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesman Greg Buelow said officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a home on the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court NE after receiving a call at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday. He says, “we can confirm there are multiple victims of an apparent shooting incident” and that more information should be available later Tuesday.
Carroll County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Carroll Man Arrested After Multi-County Police Pursuit

(Fort Dodge, IA) — Authorities say a 39-year-old Carroll man has been arrested for a police pursuit that crossed several counties Friday. Nickolas Down was taken into custody when the chase ended near Fort Dodge. The Iowa State Patrol executed a pit maneuver to stop him. The Patrol says the chase starting in Carroll County and reached speeds of around 100 miles an hour. Deputies from Carroll, Calhoun, and Webster counties joined the Iowa State Patrol in the chase. Downs was wanted on a Carroll County warrant for domestic abuse and contempt of court. Charges connected to the chase are pending.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Boy Safe After Amber Alert Tuesday Night

(Baldwin, IA) — An eastern Iowa boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night is now reported safe. Authorities in Jackson County issued the alert around 9 p-m saying five-year-old Abel Lee Keil was abducted in the town of Baldwin. Keil was found in Anamosa about two hours later. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the two people initially accused in the abduction are the boy’s father, 46-year-old Jeremy Keil, and 35-year-old Amy Burick. Reports say Keil heard the Amber Alert, called the sheriff’s office and voluntarily came in for questioning. It appears there’s a misunderstanding about custody rights.
Public SafetyPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Work release escape of Erica Shales

(Des Moines) Erica Shales, convicted of Assault with Weapon–Peace Officer and other charges in Boone County, failed to report to work from the Des Moines work release facility as required Saturday. Shales is a 29-year-old white female, height 5′ 7″, and weighs 167 pounds. She was admitted to the work...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Fire Marshal: Device Found By Ankeny Girl Could Have Exploded

(Ankeny, IA) — The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office says the device found by a girl in Ankeny last week could have exploded. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey says his office worked with Ankeny police to recover and disarm the device. Suzanne Buffington called authorities Wednesday at about 9:30 a-m after her eight-year-old daughter, Maya, found the device while playing outside the family home. Authorities say they have received three calls from residents about what were described as “explosions” in the neighborhood over the last two months. The calls on April 2nd, May 12th, and June 7th were all within a block of the location where the latest device was found.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...