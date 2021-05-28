Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Fire Department Called to report of Smoke inside Atlantic Specialty Care Facility

By Tom Robinson
 19 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Fire Department was called out at 8:28 a.m. to Atlantic Specialty Care for a report of smoke inside the building. No other details are available.

