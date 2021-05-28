Atlantic Fire Department Called to report of Smoke inside Atlantic Specialty Care Facility

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the public water system for the city of Des Moines are asking customers to begin using water wisely and cut lawn irrigation by 25% as water usage climbs and drought conditions reduce the flow of rivers feeding the plant. Des Moines Water Works serves 500,000 customers in central Iowa. CEO Ted Corrigan says the Raccoon River, a major water source for the city, is flowing at less than 300 cubic feet per second compared to the median flow of 4,000 cubic feet per second. June temperatures have been much higher than average and there’s been almost no rain when normally the city would have had more than 5 inches by now.