The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on everyone's life in many ways. Some people are without work, others cannot see their loved ones, and many are struggling to meet the financial demands of everyday life. However, the ill effects of the pandemic are not limited to individuals. In a recent letter to Congress, Andrew Saul, the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA), explained the "negative impact" that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the Administration. These impacts are affecting not only the Administration but also individuals who are seeking Social Security benefits. In response, the Commissioner is asking Congress to consider providing additional funding to the SSA.