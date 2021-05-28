Cancel
Montana State

Montana Man Get Surprise When He Pops His Hood

By Will Gordon
Posted by 
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't think anyone would expect to see something like this when you pop the hood of your car and luckily this creature wasn't injured. So I was scrolling through TikTok and came upon a video that has blown up in the past few days because this is such a typical Montana thing to happen to a car. This video has over 500,000 likes and over five million views, which is incredible. A guy pops the hood to his Ford and low and behold there is an animal just chilling near the engine in the back. Watch the TikTok below.

97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
210
Followers
880
Post
27K+
Views
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

