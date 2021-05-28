Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

UNC Women's Tennis: Jones/Scotty Reach National Championship; Daavettila Falls in Semifinal

By Isaac Schade
Posted by 
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzaFQ_0aEYIsZT00

ORLANDO – On Thursday afternoon, Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty accomplished something achieved only one previous time by a UNC doubles team – advance to the NCAA national championship match. The fourth-seeded Tar Heel duo defeated No. 12 Alana Smith and Anna Rogers of NC State 6-3, 6-4.

Both teams struggled to hold serve down the stretch, but the Tar Heels were able to do just enough to pull out the second set and avoid the anything-can-happen 10-point third set tiebreaker.

In the final, Jones and Scotty will face off against the Texas pair Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun (No. 19). The Carolina women will be looking to exact a measure of revenge against Collins and Sun who took out another Tar Heel team, No. 2 Sara Daavettila and Cameron Morra, in the Sweet 16.

Carolina and Texas met previously this season in the ITA National Team Indoor National Championship with the Tar Heels eeking out a victory 4-3. Sun and Collins beat Daavettila and Alexa Graham. Scotty and Jones weren’t playing together that day, and so we have no true history of these two doubles teams facing off.

The championship match will take place on Friday afternoon.

As a reminder, in this tournament, if the first two sets are split, rather than play a full third set, the two teams will play the first to 10 points, win by two, with all the usual tiebreaker rules.

In the singles bracket, Sara Daavettila’s run to the championship, and her illustrious Carolina career, unfortunately ended on Thursday in the semifinals. No. 1 Daavettila fell to No. 3 Emma Navarro of Virginia 4-6, 6-2, 2-6.

While the defeat is certainly disappointing, she will leave Chapel Hill as one of the most decorated tennis players in the history of the program.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
38
Followers
77
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Tennis Players#Unc Women S Tennis#Jones Scotty#Nc State#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

Tar Heels Fall to Boston College in National Semifinal

TOWSON, M.D. – Just like the Carolina women’s tennis team, the women’s lacrosse team lost their first match of the season in the national semifinals, falling 11-10 to Boston College. After a Boston College goal opened the scoring just 80 seconds into the match, UNC went on a quick three-goal...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Luckett named head women’s golf coach at UNC Pembroke

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s golf head coach Hannah Luckett has announced her resignation to accept the women’s golf head coaching position at UNC-Pembroke. “It has been an honor to coach at Newberry College over the past four seasons,” said Luckett. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to coach some very talented players, and I wish all current and future Lady Wolves the very best.
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Mandan's Felderman rolls into semifinals in singles at state tennis

Elizabeth Felderman is two wins away from another state championship in Grand Forks, this time on her own. The undefeated Mandan senior dropped just three games in two matches during the individual portion of the state singles tournament on Friday. Felderman blanked Olivia Marcil of Fargo Davies in the first round and beat Erik Spanjer of Fargo North in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2.
Bloomington, INHerald Times

South's O'Neal falls in tennis regional final

BEDFORD — Bloomington South freshman Briah O'Neal had a hard time in her first match of the day at the Bedforf North Lawrence singles tennis regional on Saturday and her opponent in the finals took advantage. Providence senior Emma Kaelin had control from the start, beating an exhausted O'Neal, 6-1,...
Valley Breeze

Tolman’s Clark reaches semifinals of RIIL singles tennis tournament

PAWTUCKET – Tolman High senior Jeremy Clark became the first Pawtucket tennis player in recent memory to reach the semifinals of the RIIL singles tournament on Sunday afternoon at Slater Park, but unfortunately for the Holy Cross-bound standout, he suffered a 6-0, 6-4 loss in the the semis to Barrington High senior James Bogdanovic.
Tennismyaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's tennis team finishes 15th in final national rankings

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team finished 15th in the final ITA national rankings released Wednesday. A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith also finished the season ranked 15th in doubles with Makarova ranked 19th in singles. A&M went 21-8 overall and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament for the seventh time.
Saint Peter, MNsouthernminn.com

St. Peter's Lund-Anderson reach section boys tennis semifinals

The St. Peter doubles team of No. 2 seeded senior Kelson Lund and sophomore Marty Anderson remain alive after the first two round of the Section 2A boys individual tournament Tuesday at Breck in Minneapolis. After a bye in round of 16, Lund-Anderson defeated No. 7 seeded Nick Blood-Jack McParland...
Charleston, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Roundup: Cougars' Gore, Indians' Fincham reach tennis semifinals

CHARLESTON — It was a difficult day for Eastern Panhandle tennis players at the state tournament on Thursday’s first day of action. Only three players claimed victories. Jefferson’s Cole Gore and Berkeley Springs’ Haden Fincham won two matches each at No. 1 singles in Class AAA and Class AA/A, respectively, to advance to the semifinals.
Jamestown, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Cox teams fall in state tennis semifinals, but Jamestown’s and Poquoson’s boys and girls all win

If you must go down, go down with style. Ashton Legum successfully hit two “tweeners,” one of the most spectacular shots in tennis, but it wasn’t enough to keep Deep Run from ousting his Cox boys 5-0 in a state Class 5 semifinal Monday on the Falcons’ courts. Deep Run, a power from the Richmond area through most of the 2000s, took an almost-insurmountable 4-0 lead relatively quickly on the ...
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma Sooners Golf: OU falls to Pepperdine in 2021 NCAA National Championship

University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Sooners, Pepperdine Waves, Oklahoma, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Weatherford, Scottsdale. On a toasty Wednesday afternoon at Scottsdale, Arizona’s Grayhawk Golf Club, the Oklahoma Sooners were bested by the Pepperdine Waves, 3-2 in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship match.