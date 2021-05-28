Cancel
'Dreamland': How Tulsa's mayor learned about the 1921 massacre

News-Topic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa mayor G. T. Bynum describes learning about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre in CNN Films' "Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street," premiering Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Tulsa, OKDeadline

Morris Chestnut To Exec-Produce Movie ‘Greenwood Avenue’ About Tulsa Race Massacre

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and producer Morris Chestnut (The Resident) is part of the producing team behind new feature Greenwood Avenue, about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 100 years ago. The film will chart the story of a Philadelphia lawyer who follows a mysterious lead to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to discover the events of the Black Wall Street massacre of 1921 and her family’s connection to it.
SocietyHerald-Palladium

Panelists discuss Tulsa race massacre, country's hidden history

White people need to learn the true history of race relations in America in order for the country to move forward, author Tim Madigan said during a panel discussion earlier this week. Madigan, who wrote “The Burning: Massacre, Destruction, and the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921,” said he didn’t learn...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Arkansas Times

Two cities, two historic massacres: Memory and trauma in Tulsa and Elaine

In April 1997, Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Frank Keating signed Joint Resolution 1035 after it passed the state legislature unanimously. This new law created the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, now known as the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. The commission’s task was to uncover any and all information surrounding the massacre with the goals of: making atonement to the descendants of the victims; educating the citizens of the state of Oklahoma on the massacre through a new required K-12 curriculum for all Oklahoma schools; and creating a statewide environment of truth and reconciliation.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Week

The Tulsa Race Massacre

A century ago this month, a white mob destroyed a thriving Black neighborhood in Tulsa. Here's everything you need to know:. What was 'Black Wall Street'? In the early 1900s, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a racially segregated city of about 100,000 people, with about 9,000 Black residents confined to the Greenwood neighborhood. Forbidden from patronizing or opening businesses on the white side of town, Black Tulsans established Greenwood as a bustling middle-class neighborhood, with more than 200 businesses spread across 35 blocks, including 15 doctors, two newspapers, luxury shops, restaurants, hotels, theaters, salons, and a library. "Black Wall Street," as some called it, also had its own school system, post office, savings and loan bank, and hospital. Many white Tulsans resented the bustling, self-contained prosperity of what they derisively called "Little Africa" and "N-----town," and racial tensions simmered. Greenwood "disproved the whole idea that racial superiority was a fact of life," said Jim Goodwin, current publisher of The Oklahoma Eagle, a Black newspaper. On May 30, 1921, a spark ignited racial resentment into terrible violence.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Greenwood Rising Opens To Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, Local Community

Greenwood Rising isn't open for most people yet, but those who have seen it say they're blown away by the museum. The History Center is open for Tulsa Race Massacre descendants and people who live near Greenwood. The History Center tells the history of Black Wall Street before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
NBC News

Pushing to uncover the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later (Part 1)

The Tulsa Race Massacre was the worst act of racial violence in U.S. history. Hundreds of Black residents were killed, thousands left homeless and blocks were reduced to ashes. No one was ever held accountable for the massacre 100 years ago, and it went unmarked in history books. Kristi Williams, a descendant, talks to Lester Holt about her mission to educate others about the Greenwood District's history.
Tulsa, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor to speak Sunday

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher will be the keynote speaker during 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, June 20, at Greater First Baptist Church in Bartlesville. “As one of three living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, we are excited to invite Viola Fletcher back to Bartlesville on Juneteenth weekend both to recognize her and celebrate her,” said the Rev. Victor Paul Sr., pastor of Greater First Baptist Church.
Tulsa, OKcherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre

This past week marked 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. On May 31, 1921, an armed mob attacked the Greenwood District of Tulsa, which was known as “Black Wall Street” because it was a renowned center of black entrepreneurs and business professionals. The mob destroyed 40 square blocks of...
Tulsa, OKMiddletown Press

Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Spurs Small Screen Projects, Podcasts, Music

“The truth about Tulsa … was systematically ignored, perhaps because it was regarded as too honest, too painful a lesson for our young white ears,” Tom Hanks wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on June 4 calling for schools to teach about the 1921 race massacre — one of the worst acts of domestic terrorism in U.S. history — to students as early as the fifth grade. “I find the omission tragic, an opportunity missed, a teachable moment squandered,” he continued.