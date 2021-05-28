Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets’ C.J. Mosley confident he’ll show he’s not a big-money bust, even as he says, ‘I don’t have a lot to prove’

By Darryl Slater, nj.com
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley has a lot to accomplish if he’s going to show he’s not a big-money bust. And Mosley thinks he’ll do that in 2021, as he returns after opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. But Mosley said he doesn’t feel any pressure to live up to his massive contract, which he signed before the 2019 season — during which he played just two games.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Nbc Sports#Pro Bowler#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich expresses excitement for C.J. Mosley’s return

C.J. Mosley is officially back. After missing 14 games in 2019 due to groin injuries and then opting out last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker is present at OTAs and preparing for a crucial 2021 season. Despite the fact he’s yet to play a full...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Nagy on Dalton's fire: 'He'll get pissed... I like that'

When the Bears signed Andy Dalton, fans and pundits alike dug into his game to see what he would bring to the offense. People mention his reliability, his relative lack of mobility. You hear about his ability to take care of the football, but also his limited ceiling when it comes to creating explosive plays. But something we don’t hear often is how a quarterback like Dalton can affect Matt Nagy’s offense specifically.
NFLNFL

Matt LaFleur on if he expects Aaron Rodgers at minicamp: 'I don't know. We'll see come Tuesday'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ skipped the Green Bay Packers' voluntary workouts this spring. The first mandatory portion of the offseason starts next week. With rumors swirling about Rodgers' dissatisfaction regarding the organization, coach Matt LaFleur was asked Wednesday whether he's heard from the quarterback and if he expects Rodgers to be at mandatory minicamp, which opens June 8 in Green Bay.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Patriots coaches excited to have Matt Patricia back, even if they won’t say what he does exactly

After being let go as head coach of the Lions, Matt Patricia returned to the franchise he won three Super Bowl rings with. From 2004-2017, Patricia rose from offensive assistant to defensive coordinator in Foxborough. All of his job titles were pretty cut-and-dry en route to six Super Bowl appearances. However, since his return, Patricia’s actual position has remained murkier. He’s not listed on the team’s official website, but he reportedly been working on contracts and was doing some hands-on work last week.
NFLtheScore

Adams says he'll be at Packers training camp even without extension

Aaron Rodgers' contract situation with the Packers is garnering all of the headlines, but there's another star player reaching the end of his current deal in Green Bay. Wideout Davante Adams, who led the league last season with 18 receiving touchdowns, is entering the final year of his contract. Unlike...
NFLwdadradio.com

BUSH SAYS HE’LL BE READY FOR TRAINING CAMP

Coming off reconstructive knee surgery, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush spoke to the media yesterday at the team’s South Side practice complex, with mandatory minicamp coming up next week. Bush said he thought it was important to stay in Pittsburgh during the offseason so he could work with the Steelers medical...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Tevin Coleman out to prove he can lead Jets running backs

Combine recent knee and shoulder injuries with a 28th birthday and suddenly an NFL running back is regarded as geriatric. And yet Tevin Coleman still is a decade younger than Frank Gore, the Jets’ leading rusher last season. And he is much cheaper than Le’Veon Bell, who flopped in his stint with the Jets. So, what does Coleman have left?
NFLharrisondaily.com

Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a issue in his 10th year in the NFL and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
NFLaudacy.com

Cowher says he and Tomlin haven't had much communication

Only three men have held the title of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach since 1969. One of those men is Bill Cowher and after being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, decided after some reflection that it was time to be as personal and open as ever in a memoir called “Heart and Steel.”
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LB Jarrad Davis’ says his deal with the Jets is ‘a rebirth’ of his career

Jarrad Davis’ fresh start with the Jets has breathed new life into his career. After being a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2017, Davis’ time in the NFL has been disappointing. In four seasons he had 305 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and one interception. But by his last season, his playing time dwindled to only four starts.
NFLESPN

Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldnt help but notice a difference in Sam Darnolds persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for the teams mandatory three-day minicamp. Anderson said Darnold has a certain aura about him that was missing when they...
NFLLaredo Morning Times

Derek Carr hopes he's 'a Raider for my entire life'

The offseason of quarterback discontent never reached Derek Carr. While several star quarterbacks around the league have expressed frustration and a desire to leave in some cases, Carr said he remains fully committed to the Raiders despite seven seasons with little success. “I’d probably quit football if I had to...
NFLdailyjournal.net

Vikes further bolster front by signing DT Sheldon Richardson

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson before their minicamp began Tuesday, bringing back a proven interior pass rusher in the latest part of their offseason makeover. Defensive end Danielle Hunter also made his first appearance on the practice field, after skipping the previous spring sessions. Hunter,...
NFLYardbarker

The New York Jets can’t ignore the (backup) quarterback problem much longer

Robert Saleh doesn’t seem too worried about it, but the New York Jets’ backup quarterback situation creates an eerie offensive aura. Rejoice, New York and New Jersey, for it’s officially summer in the metropolitan area. Don’t turn your calendar to June 21 just yet. It’s perfectly fine if you haven’t...