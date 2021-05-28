Jets’ C.J. Mosley confident he’ll show he’s not a big-money bust, even as he says, ‘I don’t have a lot to prove’
Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley has a lot to accomplish if he’s going to show he’s not a big-money bust. And Mosley thinks he’ll do that in 2021, as he returns after opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. But Mosley said he doesn’t feel any pressure to live up to his massive contract, which he signed before the 2019 season — during which he played just two games.www.msn.com