Jets’ C.J. Mosley confident he’ll show he’s not a big-money bust, even as he says, ‘I don’t have a lot to prove’

After being let go as head coach of the Lions, Matt Patricia returned to the franchise he won three Super Bowl rings with. From 2004-2017, Patricia rose from offensive assistant to defensive coordinator in Foxborough. All of his job titles were pretty cut-and-dry en route to six Super Bowl appearances. However, since his return, Patricia’s actual position has remained murkier. He’s not listed on the team’s official website, but he reportedly been working on contracts and was doing some hands-on work last week.