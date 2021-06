Having something stolen from you gives you just a sick feeling in your gut. But after striking such amazing luck like winning the lottery, the last thing you're thinking is that you could run into some bad luck, which is exactly what happened to a Detroit man identified as Jumal. The Detroit man won 30,000 dollars in the Michigan lottery and then used 2/3 of his winnings to buy a gold chain. The gold chain was valued at $20,000, and while wearing it to the gas station, it would be the last time wearing it.