The Arizona Cardinals didn’t prioritize the cornerback position this offseason. If Julio Jones comes to the NFC West, the Cardinals are in trouble. While the Arizona Cardinals did address the defense this offseason, it was only the front seven. The additions of J.J. Watt and Zaven Collins will for sure have an impact. However, all Cardinals fans know that the cornerback position is still hurting even after the departure of former first-round pick, Patrick Peterson.