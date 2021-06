In the last few years, it has become increasingly evident that highly efficient twin-engine widebodies are the future of long-haul travel. The Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’ family is a key example of this trend, and its success has led the US manufacturer to produce more than 1,000 of them to date. Meanwhile, the Chinese-Russian CRAIC CR929 is waiting in the wings to penetrate this market. But how exactly does it compare to the 787?