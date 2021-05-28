Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Kazakhstan sees rare antelope rebound after mass die off

By AFP
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe population of the critically endangered Saiga antelope has more than doubled since 2019, Kazakhstan said Friday, giving conservationists fresh hope for the steppe-dwelling animal's long-term survival. News that the Central Asian country's Saiga population rose from 334,000 to 842,000 since the last time an aerial survey was carried out...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Antelopes#Russia#West Kazakhstan Region#Soviet#Iucn#Chinese#The Interior Ministry#Afp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
World
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalscumnockchronicle.com

Diver spots rare seahorse off UK coast

Biologists have been treated to a sighting of a rare seahorse of the coast of the UK. Mark Parry, a development officer with the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT), was surveying seagrass near Plymouth in Devon when he spotted the long snouted seahorse, also known as a spiny seahorse. Mr Parry...
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

Scientists Uncover Mass Die-Off of Sharks

(CN) — More than 70% of the shark population mysteriously died 19 million years ago according to new research released Thursday, and researchers have been investigating what may have caused this dramatic plummet in the ancient shark population since the discovery. In a study published in the journal Science, lead...
Environmentpopular-archaeology.com

Climate conditions during the migration of Homo sapiens out of Africa reconstructed

UNIVERSITY OF COLOGNE—An international research team led by Professor Dr Frank Schäbitz has published a climate reconstruction of the last 200,000 years for Ethiopia. This means that high-resolution data are now available for the period when early Homo sapiens, our ancestors, made their way from Africa to Europe and Asia. Schäbitz and his colleagues determined the dates using a drill core of lake sediments deposited in southern Ethiopia’s Chew Bahir Basin, which lies near human fossil sites. Temporal resolution of the samples, reaching nearly 10 years, revealed that from 200,000 to 125,000 years before our time, the climate there was relatively wet, providing enough water and thus abundant plant and animal food resources in the lowlands of East Africa. From 125,000 to 60,000 years ago, it gradually became drier, and particularly dry between 60,000 to 14,000 years ago. The data now obtained fit well with genetic findings, according to which our direct genetic ancestors (‘African Eve’) left Africa ‘successfully’ during a wet phase about 70,000 to 50,000 years ago.
AnimalsPhys.org

Studying hippo movement provides insights into anthrax outbreaks in Tanzania

Hippopotamus aren't the first thing that come to mind when considering epidemiology and disease ecology. And yet these amphibious megafauna offered UC Santa Barbara ecologist Keenan Stears a window into the progression of an anthrax outbreak that struck Ruaha National Park, Tanzania, in the dry season of 2017. Through surveys...
Industryperuzi.xyz

Airline industry sees long-term rebound for sector

After flying into the financial turbulence of the COVID pandemic, the airline sector expects passenger traffic to take off despite concerns about the industry’s impact on climate change. In its latest look at trends for the sector, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it doesn’t expect world air traffic...
Economymacaubusiness.com

Soil erosion area in China drops by nearly 1 mln sq km

China has reported a decrease in the area affected by soil erosion in 2020 as the country’s environment continued to improve. The total area of land with soil erosion was 2.69 million square km last year, down 977,600 square km from the peak in the 1980s, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

Environmental engineering strengthens initiatives to combat water scarcity in Chile

Environmental engineering has become a key tool in the implementation of initiatives aimed at the more efficient use of water resources in the agricultural industry. Unisource Ingeniería is a company dedicated to the development, commercialization and integration of equipment and systems for environmental monitoring. It will be participating at the upcoming Agricultural Water Summit to be held in Chile in September 2021.
Wildlifebioengineer.org

Pollutant concentration increases in the franciscana dolphin

The concentration of potentially toxic metals is increasing in the population of the franciscana dolphin –a small cetacean, endemic from the Rio de la Plata and an endangered species– according to a study led by a team of the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio), published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.
Public Safety24newshd.tv

Gas explosion in China kills 12

At least 12 people were killed and nearly 140 others injured when a gas line explosion ripped through a residential compound in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, local officials said. Rescue efforts were continuing, according to a statement from the disaster management bureau in the city of Shiyan, although...
Public Safetybioprepwatch.com

Russia: 3,000 firefighters battle dangerous forest fires in Siberia

At Russia Areas of more than 500 square kilometers of forest are ablaze, which roughly corresponds to the area of ​​Lake Constance. About 3,000 firefighters are currently battling 75 ongoing forest fires. Also in use: 28 firefighting aircraft. The authorities said the fire had spread again compared to the previous day. However, there are also successes in the firefighting work: on Saturday alone, the fires were extinguished over a total area of ​​32 square kilometers.
EnvironmentAustralian News

5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: USGS

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Philippines Monday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of possible damage as a series of aftershocks shook the natural disaster-prone region. The shallow quake struck on Mindanao island at 22:38 local time, according to USGS. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Agricultureprincipia-scientific.com

2020: Monsoons weakening. 2021: Monsoons strengthening. Which is it?

Google News is highlighting articles claiming new research shows global warming will cause stronger Indian and South Asian monsoons and rainfall, which will wreak climate havoc in future decades. Yet, just a few years ago climate alarmists and their media allies claimed global warming will cause weakening monsoons and weakening rainfall, which will wreak climate havoc.
Industryphoenixherald.com

Ghana's farmers aren't all seeing the fruits of a Green Revolution

Global businesses, donors and governments have each pursued a Green Revolution agenda in Africa, Asia and South America since the 1960s. Its aim was, in theory, to produce more food, reducing food insecurity and poverty. This was done via improved seed varieties, chemical fertilisers and other agrochemicals. However, rates of...
Energy Industrythevibes.com

Groundwater extraction unsuitable for Penang: PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN – Groundwater extraction may not be a viable or safe option for Penang due to the socio-geographical factors and high risks involved, said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP). Its chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said it was not a rational long-term water supply solution for Penang,...