Russell Westbrook makes history again, with a documentary called 'Tulsa Burning'
Russell Westbrook made NBA history earlier this month when he passed Oscar Robertson with his 182nd triple-double, the most all-time. History has been on the mind of the 13-year NBA veteran and one of sports' most intellectually curious minds for some time, but not merely basketball history. On Sunday the documentary "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre," of which the Washington Wizards guard is an executive producer, will air on the History Channel.www.msn.com