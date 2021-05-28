Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook makes history again, with a documentary called 'Tulsa Burning'

By Victoria Hernandez
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook made NBA history earlier this month when he passed Oscar Robertson with his 182nd triple-double, the most all-time. History has been on the mind of the 13-year NBA veteran and one of sports' most intellectually curious minds for some time, but not merely basketball history. On Sunday the documentary "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre," of which the Washington Wizards guard is an executive producer, will air on the History Channel.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
George Floyd
Person
Booker T. Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Black People#History Books#The History Channel#The Oklahoma City Thunder#African Americans#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Vernon Ame Church#Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May

Add it to the list: Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May. Golden State point guard Steph Curry took home the corresponding award in the West. It’s Westbrook’s ninth Player of the Month award and his first since December 2017. Westbrook’s numbers...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAWSLS

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook stands up for Scott Brooks amid hot seat rumors

Russell Westbrook knows Scott Brooks better than most do, and it definitely sounds like he wants Brooks to continue as Washington Wizards coach. After the Wizards clinched one of the top two play-in spots in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, Westbrook stood up for Brooks. “You gotta give credit to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook caps off regular season with NBA assist title

Russell Westbrook officially nabbed his third NBA assist title in the Wizards' regular-season finale on Sunday, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists per game clip. Westbrook ran away with the assist lead, edging Atlanta’s Trae Young (9.4 apg) and Phoenix’s Chris Paul (8.9 apg) to take the crown. His title came with the Wizards clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 at home. Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the day: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook defends Brooks: 'Scotty is one hell of a coach'

When the Wizards were at their lowest points this season, during their worst losing streaks, no one took more heat from fans than head coach Scott Brooks. He's in the final year of his contract and, despite all the injuries and the unprecedented ordeal the team had with the coronavirus, Brooks received a lot of the blame.
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards stars Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal react to Game 4 streaker

Amid the rising incidents of fans showing unruly behavior in arenas, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal made sure to address the latest one involving the Washington Wizards. On Monday in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers, a fan stormed the court late in the third quarter. Fortunately, the said streaker was caught even before he reaches the players, with a security personnel tackling him to the ground.
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBANBA

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook proudly bares accomplishment in first season with Wizards

The Washington Wizards saw their season come to a bitter end on Wednesday, but star guard Russell Westbrook is keeping his chin up. The Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5, 129-112 to bow out of the NBA Playoffs. Even without MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the Sixers walloped the listless Wizards. Still, Westbrook was proud of his team after the defeat. After all, they clawed their way to the postseason after slumping to a 17-32 record in April.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook Questionable for Game 4 vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards could be shorthanded in a do-or-die matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. According to the injury report released late on Sunday, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is questionable for the matchup as he's dealing with a right ankle sprain. Westbrook's ankle issues started during Game 2...