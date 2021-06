GALLATIN, MO – State troopers say a report was taken of an individual impersonating a law enforcement officer in Daviess County. An information release by Troop H says a citizen claims to have been stopped on Highway 6 near Gallatin by a person wearing a law enforcement style uniform, driving a black Dodge Charger with police markings, and emergency lights inside the vehicle. Troopers say the impersonator may have been working in conjunction with a white cargo-style van in front of the reporting citizen’s vehicle. The alleged impersonator tried to issue citations from New York State.