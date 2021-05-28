Cancel
Public Health

GOP calls for Walz to end COVID unemployment check program

 18 days ago
State Republicans want Governor Walz to end the weekly $300 supplemental unemployment insurance check related to COVID relief. The state GOP says employers are struggling to find employees, arguing the people getting the check are choosing to not search for work. Walz says it’s an example of the invisible hand...

