A few scattered showers this afternoon

Everyone in southeast Wisconsin saw rain on Thursday but while some just got a few tenths of an inch others got close to or even over an inch. A few showers are possible Friday morning, mainly south of I-94, where some communities could get a tenth or two of new rain. Friday afternoon and evening are looking mostly dry but a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out. Weather looks pretty good if you are heading out to either the Brewers Re-Opening Day Friday afternoon or the Bucks Game 2 Friday evening.