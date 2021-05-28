A few scattered showers this afternoon
SYNOPSIS – Another nice day with temperatures making it up to around 90°, a pop up scattered shower is possible through the afternoon hours. A cold front will be approaching from the north this evening giving us a shot at a few more showers and cooling us off for the weekend. Upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon and we could see some places make it down into the upper 50s for overnight lows Saturday night. We will stay dry and less humid through the beginning of the week, the second half brings a better shot at some much needed rain.www.wtvy.com