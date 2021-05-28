LETTER: Former Recreation Director Suggests Using Old Hosmer Building for Temporary High School

The following letter was originally sent to Watertown Public Schools officials:. How many students will be in the swing space high school while construction is going on of the new high school? How many students can the soon to be old Hosmer School hold? Portable classrooms can be placed on the Chauncey St. side of the Hosmer to handle the needed classroom and other activities needed to keep grades 9 to 12 together. I would think this arrangement would still save the town many millions of dollars.