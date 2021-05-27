Cancel
Music

WATCH: 8 Times Country Music Embraced the Eagles

By Annie Zaleski
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 27, 1994, the Eagles reunited for the Hell Freezes Over Tour -- the band's first gigs together since an acrimonious 1980 breakup. But without an invitation from a country star, the trek may never have happened. Travis Tritt, in fact, was instrumental in bringing the Eagles back together....

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

#The Eagles#Music Video#Country Songs#Poco#Pure Prairie League#Billboard#Rolling Stone#Urban Cowboy#Cma Awards#Entertainment Weekly
