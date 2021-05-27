WATCH: 8 Times Country Music Embraced the Eagles

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has recorded her first-ever gospel LIVE performance DVD, "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman." The DVD will be released internationally on July 23 by Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville with distribution by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal. Filmed at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium, known around the world as “The Mother Church of Country Music,” the country music superstar brings her best-selling, critically-acclaimed studio album "My Savior" (Capitol Records Nashville) to life on that legendary stage with breathtaking performances of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing such as “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” “This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” says Underwood of "My Savior."