PCOM South GA Adds One-Year Graduate Program Track

As medical residents gather across the country this spring to celebrate graduation ceremonies - many connected only by video camera or drive-through event - Lake Cumberland was proud to honor this hard-earned achievement at an in-person ceremony for graduates, their families, and physician mentors at The Center for Rural Development on Thursday, June 3, 2021. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, thirteen physicians from the LCRH Internal Medicine and Family Medicine Residency Programs were able to celebrate by walking across a stage in front of their loved ones marking the culmination of years of hard-work and resilience through challenging times.