PCOM South GA Adds One-Year Graduate Program Track

valdostatoday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to increase students’ preparation for medical school, PCOM South Georgia has added a one-year track to the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences program. Students interested in the accelerated Preclinical Sciences track must first complete the foundational coursework and have a 3.0 GPA by the end of their first year. Rather than completing a second year of studies, students then complete two summer courses that will finalize the degree. These include medical pathology and medical pharmacology.

State
Georgia State
