SEC: Top 5 College Basketball Recruits

In the past, the SEC Conference seemed to be lacking. Year in and year out the clear dominant team in the conference was Kentucky due to their stellar recruiting. After teams like Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn made tremendous coaching changes, things have turned around. Arguably, the SEC has the best recruiting class among all conferences in the 2021 class. Just five-stars alone, the SEC has seven five-star commits. In addition, it is not one SEC school dominating the recruiting trail as five different SEC teams have a five-star 2021 signee. Clearly, the SEC should have some terrific freshmen in next year’s college basketball season, but who are the top incoming SEC recruits?