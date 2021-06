Fantasy Island has been closed since February of last year. The rides were sold and the property was defaced. But today, there was good news for the park. According to WKBW, the CEO of an entertainment company called IB Parks and Entertainment has said that they have gained control of the former amusement park. The best news is that they're looking to restore it as a park. It's not going to be changed into a parking lot or a strip mall. They're hoping to rejuvenate the park and "create an amazing family entertainment and tourist destination for people to enjoy for years to come."