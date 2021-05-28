FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Much-needed rain likely for holiday weekend

An end-of-May rainfall will both dampen and cool Fredericksburg area’s holiday weekend. There will be significant precipitation totals this weekend in and around Fredericksburg, which will help alleviate the dry conditions shown on the left graphic panel. The right panel indicates that area rain gauges will register well over an inch of liquid by Monday morning, with higher totals toward the Chesapeake Bay. Rainfall has been scarce this spring, so this is good news.