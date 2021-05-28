Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

More profit taking for gold, silver to end the trading month

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Friday, on some...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Gold Trading#Gold Prices#Kitco News#Comex#Nymex#U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from U.S. data

Spot gold was flat at $1,773.52 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,773.60 per ounce. Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes.
Marketskitco.com

The gold price chart has some great levels on the higher timeframes

(Kitco News) -The long-term gold price chart can always throw up levels that traders and investors need to pay attention to. Case in point this time out is the previous all-time high from September 2011 of $1920.94/oz. This level was not broken for 3,248 days until the new all-time high was made recently in August 2020 of $2075.14/oz.
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver - the big chop

Gold, Silver and Platinum traders are experiencing the big chop, which means they are churning between two levels trying to breakout. Gold is stuck between $1,760 and $1,800 based on August futures. Silver between $25.5 and $26.5 September futures. And October Platinum $1,050-$1,150. This morning all three are higher, can...
Industryinvesting.com

Gold, Silver And Crude Oil Daily Forecast

Gold Spot holding below strong resistance at 1795/1800 keeps the outlook negative. If you are short from this level it could be worth holding the position as it looks like we are in a consolidation, probably a bear flag before the next move lower. Bulls need a break above 1805 for a buy signal.
Marketskitco.com

Where are the stops? Friday, June 25, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
Marketstherussophile.org

This Is Going To Have A Huge Impact On Gold & Silver Prices

This is going to have a huge impact on gold and silver prices. Thirteen of eighteen officials present at the meeting signaled they expected to vote to raise the rate some time in 2023; at March’s meeting, a majority expected the rate hike would not be needed until some time in 2024.
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price edges up as U.S. annual core PCE meets expectations in May

(Kitco News) Gold advanced after the U.S. annual core PCE price index came in at 3.4% in May, in line with markets forecasts. On a monthly basis, the core PCE price index was up 0.5% in May versus the expected 0.6%, according to the data published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
Marketsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Index fut.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:. Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. OpenHighLowSettleChg. S&P COMP. INDEX. 250 x index. Sep4231.40—4.80. Dec4221.40—4.90. Mar4215.40—3.90. Jun4206.20—1.60. Sep4197.00—1.00.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices decline on U.S. rate hike fears

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised fears of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike in the world’s largest economy. A rate hike could dampen liquidity into metals and slow a global economic recovery, eventually hurting demand for metals. Copper...