“Misery loves company,” so goes the English proverb. But, after the last 15 months, you’d think we’d all agree to send the miserable couch potatoes home. Not so the leaders of the General Assembly. Those who’ve had it the toughest — low-wage workers who have been out of work since as far back as mid-March 2020 and not yet near full recovery — need to suffer some more. That, they believe, will get them to take the jobs that appear to be going wanting as our economy begins to rev up again.