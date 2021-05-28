This is the Jimmy Butler I remember

(670 The Score) On the final day of the regular season, the Bulls' draft lottery odds took a hit because of their own success on the floor. The Bulls will have a 4.5% chance to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and a 20.3% chance to keep their first-round pick by landing a top-four selection. Those mathematical chances were sealed by virtue of three results Sunday night: the Bulls' 118-112 win against the Bucks, the Pelicans' loss to the Lakers and the Kings' loss to the Jazz. That left the Bulls, Pelicans and Kings tied for the eighth-worst record in the NBA at 31-41, and they'll split the lottery odds equally that accompany the three slots they fill.