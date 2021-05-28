This is the Jimmy Butler I remember
The Bucks-Heat series was supposed to be one of the most intriguing of the first round. Last year’s Eastern Conference champ, going up against a Bucks team that, if they were to spit it early for the second straight year, could be facing some kind of organizational overhaul. There was the added spice of the Heat being the team that put Milwaukee to the sword last year as well. Both teams really needed this series. For the neutral, I guess it’s unfortunate that only one team has played like it.deadspin.com