Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg teams to meet in Senegal X-Prix

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, 29 MayQualifying 1 & Qualifying 212:30-14:30 BST & 17:00-19:00 BSTOn iPlayer, BBC Sport website & Red Button (Q2 not on Red Button) Sunday, 30 MaySemi-final & Crazy race, Final11:00-12:30 BST & 15:00-17:00 BSTOn iPlayer, BBC Sport website (Final 16:00-17:00 on Red Button) The second Extreme E race takes place...

www.bbc.com
Person
Jamie Chadwick
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Lewis Hamilton
#Senegal#Extreme E#Bbc Sport#Red Button#Maysemi Final Crazy#Saudi#Veloce#Tech Tech Boom
