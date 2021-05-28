Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg teams to meet in Senegal X-Prix

2016 Formula 1 World Champion and sustainability entrepreneur Nico Rosberg has signed on as a new Brand Ambassador for international tire manufacturer Continental. “Nico Rosberg and Continental make a perfect fit,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of Business Unit Replacement Tires EMEA. “Nico Rosberg has achieved massive success in motorsport, personifies elite-level driving performance at the limit and displays a multi-faceted commitment to environmental protection. Meanwhile, Continental – as a leading developer and manufacturer of premium tires – is a standard-bearer for maximum safety and top performance in all driving situations. At the same time, we are pursuing a particularly rigorous sustainability strategy. As well as leading the way in the development of environmentally compatible technology solutions, we have also set ourselves extremely exacting goals when it comes to carbon-neutral and sustainable business practices throughout the value chain.”