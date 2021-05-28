Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnstable, MA

Crash leaves car impaled on guardrail in West Barnstable

capecod.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BARNSTABLE – Three people are lucky to be alive after an early morning crash in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 1:15 AM on the Service Road between Shootflying Hill Road and Oak Street. Photos show the guardrail impaled through the windshield. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

www.capecod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
Barnstable, MA
Accidents
Barnstable, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Hospital#Guardrail#Traffic Accident#Barnstable Police#Cape Wide News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Neighbors call in smoldering fire

OSTERVILLE – A smoldering fire beneath the front porch of a home on Joby's Lane was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire Capt. Captain Sean Greene said neighbors called the department at 4 p.m. saying they noticed smoke from the residence at 92 Joby’s Lane. “No one was...
Bourne, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Good Samaritans rescue child, 5 adults after boat capsizes off Cape Cod

A child and five adults were rescued by multiple good Samaritans over the weekend after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of Cape Cod, news outlets reported. The 9-year-old child and group of adults were on a 15-foot recreational vessel Sunday morning when it overturned in Hog Island Channel, which is located southwest of Monument Beach in Bourne, The Boston Globe reported.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.