Danai Gurira Set to Reprise Her Role as Okoye in ‘Black Panther’ Disney+ Series

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 28 days ago

Danai Gurira is said to be reprising her role as Okoye in not just Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie but also a spinoff series for Disney+. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, who noted that Gurira’s attorney Jamie Mandelbaum brokered a deal for the actress to return for the Black Panther sequel and “an origin spinoff series for Disney+.” Gurira starred in the first movie as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje and the head of Wakandan armed forces. Disney has yet to comment on the report.

