When the 2020-21 NBA season ended for the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Pritchard — the president of basketball operations for the Pacers — uttered in a press conference last month, “I don’t want to be in this sort of middle ground,” Pritchard said during his end of season Zoom news conference Monday, via J.L. Kirven of the Indianapolis Star. “I’d like to either get in or get out. And getting out means looking for picks and I’m not prepared to do that.”