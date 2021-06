BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is proud to announce the passage of key pieces of legislation during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. "I am very proud of the fact that Louisiana already has a reputation for election integrity, and we have taken greater steps to maintain that standard of excellence this legislative session. These new laws and bills that remain will further guarantee that our elections remain safe, fair, accurate and transparent. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of so many legislators, and urge the Governor to sign these remaining, important pieces of legislation,” Ardoin stated.