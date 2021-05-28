Cancel
Massive bitcoin mine discovered in UK after police raid suspected cannabis farm

By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — An illegal bitcoin mine has been found by police in the U.K. who were looking for a cannabis farm. The mine — located in an industrial unit on the outskirts of the English city of Birmingham — was stealing thousands of pounds worth of electricity from the mains supply, West Midlands Police said Thursday.

