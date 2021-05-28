Massive bitcoin mine discovered in UK after police raid suspected cannabis farm

Irish police shut down a massive cannabis grow-op in Dublin late last week after an anonymous tip led them to a residence that yielded about 450 illegal plants worth an estimated 400,000 euros ($596,000). Upon receiving the tip, Gardaí, the national police service of the Republic of Ireland, obtained a search warrant for the premises in question, notes a statement from police . During a raid at about 7 p.m. on Mar. 18, police found “an elaborate grow house whereby much of the premises had been adapted to the cultivation of cannabis plants, as well as an elaborate ventilation system.” In all, the officers confiscated approximately 450 suspected mature cannabis plants with an estimated street value of 400,000 euros ($596,000). ‘Brazen’ illegal weed grow big enough for thousands of plants found on state property Brothers jailed after half-million dollar cannabis bust Separate shipments lead to the same result: Irish authorities intercept weed from U.S., Canada, Spain and the U.K. But the Gardaí report there was more to discover. During a follow-up search at another residence in Dublin 7, police “seized a large quantity of designer goods, including bags, shoes and jewellery, and a 181 Mercedes-Benz vehicle, all of which are suspected as being the proceeds of crime,” the statement notes. Furthermore, a bank account containing 130,000-plus euros ($193,700) was also frozen during the search operation. Gardai, however, have not made any arrests in connection with the discovery of cannabis, cash and goods. An investigation is ongoing. Despite not arresting any culprits, the seizure is among the biggest made by Gardai in recent months. Busts in March, for example, have included almost €180,000 ($268,812) worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, the latter valued at €108,000 ($161,292). In mid-March, Gardai seized about 40,000 euros ($59,600) worth of suspected cannabis plants and…