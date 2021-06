COVID-19 brought about many challenges and realities in our nation, state and homes. However, there were some positives, one of those being a reduction in teenage drinking. Although we saw this reduction, we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of conversations to have. Now that our state is reopening, Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina urges parents and others to stay engaged with the teenagers in their lives. As activities and events return to normal, we encourage you to continue to talk with them, especially around the topics of alcohol and drugs.