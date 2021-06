After two tough wins at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Utah Jazz will again be without Mike Conley who will miss his third straight game because of his mild hamstring strain. So far it hasn’t mattered as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have stepped up in a big way. The Yin Yang attack of the Jazz on both sides of the ball is as potent as ever with Donovan Mitchell as the central part of the offense and Rudy Gobert at the center of the defense. It’s an attack that the Clippers have not been able to figure out for long.