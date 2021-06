According to our new research study on "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecast To 2025 –Global Analysis – by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, and End User," the market is expected to reach US$ 8,305.3 million in 2025 from US$ 4,033.0 million in 2016; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2025. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the global sleep apnea devices market is attributed to the technological advancements, rising geriatric population and the declining prices of sleep apnea devices are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, absence of patient compliance is the major factor hindering the market growth.