The iconic Missouri Sandwich was created in St. Louis, and to be honest I have NEVER heard of it. Let me paint a picture for you. Think of two slices of white bread, add in dill pickle slices, white onion, mayonnaise, and lettuce, and for the main part add an egg foo young patty. The sandwich is called the St. Paul Sandwich and was named Missouri's Iconic Sandwich in the entire state. Think you might like to try this; well, you can find it in most Chinese-American restaurants in the St. Louis area. From the picture, it really does not look appetizing at all. I am sure those who like it rave about the sandwich, but it just likes like a hamburger on regular bread.