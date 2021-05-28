Cancel
FOZZY's 'Sane' Music Video Was Filmed On World's Longest Wooden Roller Coaster

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOZZY has released a breathtaking music video for its new song "Sane", filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today. Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band defies gravity by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet. It's an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of FOZZY's music, along with the bombastic nature and "who gives a shit" attitude of their live show.

www.blabbermouth.net
