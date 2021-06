RP, T. Roark – 3 IP, 3 H, BB, 3 K. For the second night in a row, Gwinnett’s offense was contained as the Stripers lineup managed just six singles against the Jumbo Shrimp on Friday. The 26-year-old Connor Johnstone got the start for Gwinnett, and for the third straight time, he just didn’t seem to have his best stuff. The former Wake Forest star was forced to face 13 Jacksonville batters in just a two-inning start, and in the 2nd, the Jumbo Shrimp batters just simply couldn’t miss as six of the first eight that came to the plate came away with a hit. For Johnstone, this makes him 0-3 in his last three outings, and in that stretch of 11 innings, he has allowed 11 runs (9.00 ERA) from 17 hits and two home runs, which is actually not too bad when you consider opposing batters are currently hitting .378 versus him, with a .939 OPS. His season ERA rose to 5.92.