Genius or Idiot: Guy Pumps Gas Unconventionally

A deputy with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Minnesota found a driver in no apparent distress, albeit a bit worse for wear, asleep in his truck at a Quick Mart after store staff reported the vehicle had been motionless for a long time. As Deputy Brandon Merkling approached the truck in response to the call late last month in Avon, Minn., he could see that the vehicle was running and the driver was slumped behind the wheel just by pump 3 of the gas bay. He had reportedly been there since 6 a.m. and the deputy arrived at 7:45 a.m. Upon looking into the truck, the deputy could see the man was sleeping and snoring slightly, notes an SCSO newsletter. He could also see the driver’s dog, “who growled a good morning” to him, saw evidence of drinking and smelled burnt marijuana. If packing weed and a loaded gun, it’s best not to fall asleep at a gas station with the nozzle still in the tank Admitted ‘right idiot’ who smoked cannabis and then took his dad’s motorcycle out for a spin kicks off police chase Man sleeping in running truck in the middle of intersection easy pickings for arresting authorities Joshua Horstmann, 30, was woken up and put through standardized field sobriety tests. “He didn’t do well,” the SCSO write-up notes. Another deputy arrived and transported the driver to the Stearns County Jail. A subsequent breath test indicated Horsmann had a blood alcohol level of 0.18, far in excess of the 0.08 threshold in Minnesota. “In Minnesota, anything over a 0.16 is considered an aggravating factor, which bumped the offence to a gross misdemeanor and also triggers a mandatory hold for court,” according to SCSO. Horstmann faces charges of driving while impaired, having an open bottle in…