Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
94.9 HOM

Loving New Hampshire Dad Remembers Dressing Up as Chuck E. Cheese to Save Son’s Birthday

By Sarah Sullivan
Posted by 
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was posted recently on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. Jim Anctil remembered the time when he took his three boys to Chuck E. Cheese. The place was packed and he knew the kids really wanted to see the Chuckster himself! When Jim didn't see the big mouse, he asked the waitress where he was. She, being busier than H E double hockey sticks, snapped back at him and said, "Chuck is out sick today!" Jim knew that his kids would have an absolute meltdown if they didn't see that humungous rodent, so... Jim, being an amazing father and a resourceful thinking guy took the waitress aside and said, "Where does Chuckie BECOME Chuckie?" The waitress took him to where they keep the magical outfit. Jim asked if she wouldn't mind if HE put on the costume. She said okay, which was probably against the rules, but she took a chance and gave this family a memory they will never forget. The picture is PRICELESS!

949whom.com
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Parenting#Food Drink
Related
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Birds Are Back In NH. They Are Absolutely Ugly, But They Are Important

With nearly a 6-foot wingspan, the turkey vulture is majestic in flight but when you see one on the ground, they are just plain terrifying. I think I caught one on a bad day and had a hard time dodging it to get to my car. Oh, and I have I mentioned that they can hiss loudly? I still like to watch them in the air, thanks. They are big, they are ugly, and they are back in New Hampshire raising their young hatchlings which usually hatch around May according to unionleader.com.