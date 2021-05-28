20 AAPI-Owned Beauty Brands To Have On Your Radar
While there’s nothing wrong with filling up your beauty shelf with products from the big players in the beauty industry (you know, those household names that have been around for 100+ years), it’s crucial to support the small and minority-owned businesses, too. More specifically, as it’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, it’s the perfect opportunity to buy from AAPI-owned beauty brands — especially as you’re gathering the products you need to try out the summer 2021 beauty trends (yes, you can scoop up colorful liner and highlighter ahead).www.thezoereport.com