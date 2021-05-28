Braves have perfect opportunity to gain ground on the Mets
Somehow, someway — the Braves have hung around in the NL East despite not being over .500 at any point this season. What was supposed to be hands-down the most competitive division in baseball has been tremendously underwhelming — partly due to injuries and partly due to regression. Regardless, someone has to win it, and the Braves have an excellent chance to gain some ground on the division-leading New York Mets this weekend.www.sportstalkatl.com